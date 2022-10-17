Growing up in the North East, Nick Seymour recalls Wangaratta being the "Big Smoke".
The Benalla-born founding bass player for long-running band Crowded House said family trips to the regional city were a big deal.
But it was rarely to see a show or live act.
"My family was firm believers in Chiropractic," Seymour said.
"As a family, we'd visit the chiropractor every two or three months; Wangaratta was a hub for Chiropractic in the early days."
When Nick and big brother Mark (lead singer and songwriter for Hunters & Collectors) were still only young, the family moved to Corryong, where the boys' father Frank got his first headmaster job.
Following their father's career trajectory, they moved to the Western District where the Seymour Family Singers found their feet.
Nick and Mark's mum Paula created the act.
"We all loved the von Trapp family," Nick Seymour said.
"We thought we were the von Trapps of the Western District; Mum got us to sing at various events, weddings CWA functions and talent quests.
"We all sang in the act except for Dad; my dad had a wandering tone, he could sing a bit but he was kind of banished!"
The 35-year outfit has never performed in Albury-Wodonga and played one of their best gigs ever at Barooga in 1993 (on account of missing the Brit Awards where they were a finalist in International Group).
Crowded House disbanded in 1996 but reformed a decade later, a year after the death of drummer Paul Hester.
For Seymour, Hester's spirit lives on in Crowded House's new line-up, which officially includes himself as founding bass player; founding lead vocalist Neil Finn; Finn's sons Liam and Elroy; and longtime producer Mitchell Froom.
Hester taught Finn's youngest son Elroy to play the drums when he was aged only nine.
"We realised that Liam and Elroy were so perfectly suited to render the songs in the natural style of Crowded House," Seymour said.
"If Liam and Elroy hadn't stepped up to the plate we wouldn't be trying to make new records.
"I'm so excited the way the chemistry is working with them."
Together they've released Dreamers Are Waiting (2021), which is the band's first album in more than a decade.
