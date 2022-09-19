Sport Albury Wodonga is calling for nominations for the 2023 Young Achiever award.
After being held virtually earlier this year, organisers are hopeful the next winner will be crowned in front of event attendees on February 17 at Albury's Commercial Club Auditorium.
Nominations are open to anyone who demonstrates sporting achievements up until December 31, who is also aged between 16 to 21.
The prestigious award is set to enter its 27th year.
"We know there are high achievers in our community and we want to recognise those athletes in our local area," SAW chairman Rob McDonald said.
"The award helps showcase the young athletes achieving in our local area and the quality of previous year's finalists made for a very tough decision for the community.
"We acknowledge the tremendous history it has captured with Emma George, Lauren Jackson, Scott Martin, Rebekah Keat, Britteny Cox, Jesse Featonby and James Willet, just to name a few who have won the award from our Albury-Wodonga region."
A maximum of 12 finalists will be selected by the committee to attend the awards night, which will see another name added to the long list of winners.
Each finalist is presented a $200 cheque, printed souvenir towel and a framed Border Mail article, while the overall winner will receive a $2,000 cheque and trophy.
Criteria and submission forms can be found on the Sport Albury Wodonga website. Nominations will close on December 10, 2022.
