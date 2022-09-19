Tallangatta league and district officials were thrown a curve ball on the eve of the grand final after a "mini tornado" ripped through Sandy Creek early on Friday night.
After spending most of Friday getting the ground ready for the grand final, officials with the help of some locals were forced to return to the ground on Friday night to assess the damage.
League president Jarrod Stephenson said they spent until 11pm at the ground on Friday night with the lights on trying to repair as much damage as possible.
"The ground was hit with torrential rain and a storm early on Friday night," Stephenson said.
"We were out there all Friday setting up and had everything ready to go for the big day.
"Then at 8pm on Friday night I received a phone call that the ground had been hit by a storm.
"It was like a mini tornado, it actually picked up a tent and it landed on the opposite side of the oval.
"All the scaffolding for the camera for the live stream was blown 30m onto the ground but was still fully intact.
"So we rounded up as many locals as we could and we were out at Sandy Creek from 8pm to 11pm fixing up everything that had been blown away.
"I don't think anyone was any wiser on the day, other than the smashed gazebos around the ground."
ALSO IN SPORT
There was plenty of mud and water for patrons to contend with around the ground on grand final day.
But the Sandy Creek oval remained in good condition.
Chiltern won the decider by 16 points in one of the lowest scores in league history.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.