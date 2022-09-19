The Border Mail
Wodonga man threw glass bottle at pregnant partner after attacking her

By Wodonga Court
September 19 2022 - 10:30pm
Glass bottle thrown at pregnant partner, leaving her bleeding from cuts

A man who pushed over his pregnant partner before throwing a bottle at her later denied his actions to police despite having blood on his hands.

