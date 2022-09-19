Glass bottle thrown at pregnant partner, leaving her bleeding from cuts

A man who pushed over his pregnant partner before throwing a bottle at her later denied his actions to police despite having blood on his hands.
Salumu Ndume began pulling the woman's hair, slapped her three times in her face and neck, and threw a glass bottle at their Peeler Street home in Wodonga during an argument.
The victim had been putting clothing away before the incident on the morning of July 29 last year.
She shielded her face with her hands as Ndume attacked her, and was cut by ricocheting glass.
The 22-year-old offender pushed her to the ground, and she fell on her stomach and her hands as she tried to protect herself amid concerns for her unborn child.
The woman fled the house and called triple zero.
She was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to Wodonga hospital with pain in her stomach and to her face, and blood on her face and nose.
Ndume, who appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court with assistance from a Swahili interpreter, was arrested at the scene.
He denied all the allegations put to him by police.
"I don't know, I also am surprised," he said when told his claims didn't make sense.
The 22-year-old abattoir employee doesn't have any priors.
The court heard he arrived in Australia in December 2019, having been born in a Tanzania refugee camp.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said it was "a particularly nasty assault".
"The community won't accept violence in the home, against vulnerable women, especially where your partner was pregnant," he said, to which Ndume nodded.
Mr Mithen said he would give Ndume a chance to put the matter behind him and placed him on a good behaviour bond.
