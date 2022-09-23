Enjoy relaxed living on the foreshore

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Enjoying views of the Bethanga Bridge, Lake Hume and beyond, 8 Lees Crescent, Bellbridge is the perfect sanctuary for entertaining and relaxed-family living on Lake Hume's foreshore.
Set adjacent to the lake, this immaculate two-storey home will appeal to boating and watersport enthusiasts, holiday home makers and growing families. Brimming with lifestyle appeal, the home seamlessly flows over two stunning levels.
The first floor is freshly painted and has an entertainer's kitchen with an electric wall oven and cooktop, dishwasher, ample bench and storage space plus a semicircular, built-in bar and matching cabinetry.
The kitchen overlooks the light-filled meal areas and adjoining family room with extensive glazing, a gas log fire, ducted cooling, reverse-cycle air conditioning and access to the balcony with elevated views.
The balcony has a louvered roof system, motorised blinds and overhead heating for year-round comfort.
The main bedroom features a stylish ensuite with a spa bath, shower, separate toilet, vanity and gold tapware, the walk-in robe is carpeted and features a dressing room with mirrored robe doors.
A second bedroom is located on the first floor featuring a ceiling fan, sliding-door access to a private balcony and is serviced by a separate bathroom.
A carpeted staircase leads downstairs to an open-plan rumpus room with sliding-door access to an undercover alfresco area. There's also a wet bar, a further two bedrooms with robes plus a bathroom and stunning brand new laundry.
Outside, there's a double garage for vehicles and a single garage ideal for boats or trailers.
The home is set on an easy-care allotment, spanning about 669-square-metres, surrounded by manicured lawns, established trees and garden beds.
An added bonus is the 10.5kw solar system to help to reduce power bills.
Ideally positioned on the foreshore of Lake Hume, Bellbridge, the township is about 20 kilometres from Albury and 25 kilometres from Wodonga.
Bellbridge is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike for fishing, swimming and water sports.
For buyers with school-aged children, there's a primary school at Bethanga, public secondary schools in Wodonga and Tallangatta and private secondary schools in Albury and Baranduda.
