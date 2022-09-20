History is set to be made at Wednesday night's Toni Wilson medal, but some of the league's coaches are divided as to whether a new name will be etched into the honour roll, or if a previous winner will shine again.
Lavington young gun Grace Hay has turned heads in the senior ranks this season, with some tipping the 18-year-old to take it out.
Panthers' coach Linda Robinson is unsurprisingly among those to sing the praises of the youngster, who also excels on the football field.
"I think she's had a fantastic breakout season," Robinson said.
"Her stats have been through the roof in terms of intercepts and rebounds."
While Hay hasn't claimed a Toni Wilson medal before, she took out the league's C-grade best and fairest award in 2019.
"She's probably only going to get stronger and stronger," Robinson said.
Myrtleford playing-coach Tina Way is also tipping Hay to be among the leaders tonight.
Corowa-Rutherglen's Grace Senior has also gained attention for her form, and was runner-up in last year's count.
The skilled goal shooter shot at just under 76 per cent accuracy this season, as she helped the Roos to the preliminary final.
"It's the two Graces, Grace Hay or Grace Senior for me," Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House said.
Defender Sophie Hanrahan and North Albury playing-coach Emily Browne have also emerged as front runners following outstanding seasons.
If either Hanrahan or Browne were to take home the prize, they would become just the second player to do so on three separate occasions in Ovens and Murray netball history.
Lindy Burgess-Singleton is currently the only player to have won the medal three times, having polled highest in 1993, 1995 and 1996 while playing for Myrtleford.
Hanrahan went back-to-back for the Roos in 2018 and 2019, while Browne won her first medal as a Panther in 2012 before returning to the stage in 2017 as a Hopper.
"I think Emily Browne may win another Toni Wilson medal," Wodonga coach Bianca Mann said.
Hanrahan has already claimed a league award this season after being recognised for her efforts in the Victorian Netball League's Division One competition in her debut season with City West Falcons.
Last year's Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd has also enjoyed another consistent season, while newcomers Ellie Cooper of Myrtleford and Georgia Clark of Wangaratta have impressed.
Fellow Magpies Hannah Grady and Issy Byrne have also enjoyed strong seasons.
