The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Star Yarrawonga defender Leigh Masters plays down Morris medal hopes

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"From memory the most votes I've ever polled in a league vote count is five"

Yarrawonga ace Leigh Masters is set to defy history and become one of only a handful of defenders to win the Morris medal with the count to be held on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.