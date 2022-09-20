Yarrawonga ace Leigh Masters is set to defy history and become one of only a handful of defenders to win the Morris medal with the count to be held on Wednesday night.
That's the opinion of several O&M coaches and club identities when quizzed who would win the league's highest individual honour.
With midfielders dominating the award, Masters would join an exclusive club if successful.
Wodonga Raiders' back pocket Dustin Burns is the most recent defender to win the medal in 2002 after he tied with Tim Hargreaves.
Champion Albury centre half-back Rod Coelli was also awarded the medal in 1981.
Benalla's John Waddington (1968) and Corowa-Rutherglen's triple Morris medallist Jim Sandral (1959, '62 and '64) are also members of the exclusive club.
Masters won the Pigeons best and fairest last year but failed to attract the umpires' attention after surprisingly only polling two votes in the medal.
He personally rated this year as a lot more consistent.
"I feel I have been a lot more consistent than last year - definitely," Masters said.
"I guess when you are playing in a winning side, that helps with consistency and our midfield is pretty good which makes my job as a defender a lot easier.
"Even though I won the club best and fairest last year, personally I was fairly disappointed with my year.
"I didn't think I played that well to be honest but I got a bit fitter over the pre-season and definitely have had a better season this year."
Masters said history is against defenders winning the league's best and fairest.
"Being a defender, history says you haven't got much of a chance of winning the medal," he said.
"So I'm not holding any high hopes of winning.
"From memory the most votes I've ever polled in a league vote count is five.
"So I wouldn't say I'm a big vote-getter by any means."
Masters predicted Callum Moore could become the first player to win the medal for a second time since Albury's Joel Mackie (2012-15).
"Obviously Callum Moore and Joe Richards are going to take some beating," he said.
"Isaac Muller had an outstanding year and my team-mate Nick Fothergill should also poll well."
Masters said he would train on Wednesday night before attending the vote count at Albury's SS&A Club.
"This will be my third grand final after winning a flag with Williamstown in 2015 and playing in a losing one in 2019," he said.
Moore has enjoyed another outstanding season alongside team-mate Joe Richards.
The pair finished top-two in the award last year and it wouldn't be a major surprise to see history repeat.
Wodonga Raiders' Isaac Muller is another player with an undeniable chance.
The big man enjoyed his most dominant season yet after leading the competition for hitouts and clearances.
The only knock on Muller's credentials is that his side only won one match and he is not expected to attract a lot of three votes being part of a losing side.
ALSO IN SPORT
Yarrawonga's Nick Fothergill, Wangaratta Rovers' star Sam Murray and Albury's Riley Bice are other players expected to poll well.
Wangaratta's Jackson Clarke and Wodonga's Angus Baker arrived in the O&M this year with big reputations.
The pair didn't disappoint and would have no doubt attracted the umpires attention.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.