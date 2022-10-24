Linda Hughes had osteoarthritis that meant she could only knit in short bursts.
But within months of starting an adult ballet class at Wangaratta, Mrs Hughes found she could pick up her needles and yarn for much longer without feeling pain.
"I'm a winter knitter and I go a bit nuts for it but I really had to pace myself," she said.
"Within six months of starting the ballet class, I really noticed a difference in how much I could do."
Growing up in Scotland, Mrs Hughes trained in ballet for two years from age 11.
When she saw a poster advertising the adult classes a few years ago in her granddaughter's dance studio, she jumped at the chance.
"There are so many physical and mental benefits," Mrs Hughes said.
"Most of us couldn't balance that well at the start and now you look around the room and see the difference.
"You move every part of your body through stretching and it really does get your heart rate up too."
Sandy Thornhill-Cole, now aged in her 80s, trained in ballet from age three until 20 and joined the Wangaratta adult class from the outset.
She said it built her core strength and balance and was a sound mental workout too.
"It's such fun and so inclusive; we have all ages and all abilities," she said.
Students at the weekly adult ballet classes range in age from 44 to 92.
Dance teacher and former Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) examiner Margaret Hurd began offering adult ballet classes in Wangaratta four years ago after reading about a groundbreaking trial in Queensland.
Queensland Ballet and Queensland University of Technology researchers had conducted an Australian-first study into the benefits of ballet for seniors, encouraged by the man known to many as Mao's Last Dancer.
Artistic director at Queensland Ballet, Li Cunxin, introduced seniors classes in 2015 to give older members of the community a chance to gain the benefits of ballet.
Ms Hurd said the research showed myriad benefits from socialisation and connection to pain relief, core strength and fitness.
"There's a joy that comes from moving to music," she said.
"People don't realise they're exercising; it's not like going to the gym where it feels like a workout, with movement to music, the exercise is almost like the byproduct."
Having moved to Wangaratta eight-and-a-half years ago, English-born Ms Hurd thought her dance instructing days were behind her.
Learning dance from age two, Ms Hurd did the RAD examinations before she became a tutor and examiner.
She was chief executive for the British Ballet Organization from 1992-1993 and founded East Midlands Youth Ballet, a touring company of students aged 13 to 18.
"We took ballet to the communities around England," she said.
"We went to the small halls in the country, taking ballet to the small communities in outlying areas."
Mrs Hughes said her granddaughter, 13, was initially surprised when she showed interest in joining the adult class.
"It was the first time I'd done ballet since I was a child," she said.
"Now I invite my granddaughter over to practise our dance together."
