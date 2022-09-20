The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Myrtleford man who plunged down Mt Hotham cliff 'seconds from certain death'

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Evans was lying in a snow-bound car wreckage for about two hours before his saviour, Paddy Hoy spotted skid marks leading to his precarious situation. With the help of emergency workers, Mr Evans was taken to safety. Picture by Wangaratta Police Eye-Watch

A MYRTLEFORD man who plunged 100 metres down a Mount Hotham cliff was 30 seconds away from certain death, a "mountain man" who spotted skid marks in the snow at the accident scene says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.