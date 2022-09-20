A MYRTLEFORD man who plunged 100 metres down a Mount Hotham cliff was 30 seconds away from certain death, a "mountain man" who spotted skid marks in the snow at the accident scene says.
Jonathon Evans, 45, was driving his car down the Great Alpine Road on Friday night when his car hurtled off the road and tumbled down the cliff rolling several times.
Mr Evans had been lying in the snow-bound wreckage about a kilometre from Alpine Hotham Resort for about two hours before his friend Paddy Hoy, who was driving up the mountain on his way to work, spotted suspicious skid marks leading off the road just near The Cross landmark - just as a blizzard started.
Mr Hoy said it was a "miracle" he had seen the marks in time or Mr Evans would have frozen to death.
"I ran over and looked over the edge and thought, there's a vehicle down there, but I couldn't really tell because I didn't have a torch," Mr Hoy said.
"Then, within seconds, those tracks were completely covered in snow - if I got there 30 seconds later I wouldn't have seen a thing - it was a miracle.
"We wouldn't have known that he was missing for several hours later and by then it would have been too late. He would have perished because there's no way I would have found him in time, not in the dark."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Emergency rescue workers and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene and helped transport Mr Evans to Wangaratta hospital before he was moved to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with multiple severe but not critical injuries.
Mr Hoy, a snow chain fitter who works at family business Hoy's Skis, applauded the cooperation of everyone involved in the rescue operation.
"The people there were very experienced mountain men," Mr Hoy said. "We have a pretty good culture of experienced people who are trained in rescue operations and it all went to plan."
Mr Hoy said Mr Evans was well respected in the Mount Hotham community and a "passionate snowboarder".
"He's a a really lovely young man, it was a miracle he was found," he said. "He would have been dead very quickly, there's no way he would have survived any longer.
"I've had this job for more than 30 years - statistically he had very little chance. I've been involved in unsuccessful rescues before and they often find them in the spring.
"A lot of people have perished up here through misadventure, through walking in places they shouldn't have been. Jonathon was really lucky."
Mr Evans' employer, Chris Bonacci, who is managing director of Alpine Spirit Coaches, said when Mr Evans was able to speak he seemed more worried about his snowboard than his medical condition.
"He does a lot of snowboarding and the first thing he asked for when he could talk, when he woke up, was his snowboard," Mr Bonacci said. "We found it and it hasn't got a scratch on it.
"We told him that yesterday and it's like he had an injection of enthusiasm.
"He's broken a number of bones, he's had several operations, pretty serious breaks through the body.
"We've been informed he's on the road to recovery. He's got the kindest soul, would do anything for anyone."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.