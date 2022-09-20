A specialist family violence court will be the highest priority for an advisory panel to be formed after a roundtable discussion in Wangaratta on Tuesday.
Big ticket items are the specialist family violence court - which would allow for victims to be separated from perpetrators with different entries to the court house - and a Victoria Legal Aid office in Albury-Wodonga.
Hume Riverina Community Legal Service acting principal Alison Maher said the Border region was "underdone" when it came to provision of services which were "non-existent".
"Eighty per cent of our clients experienced family violence," she said.
"This demonstrates the need for services."
The panel will be formed based on expressions of interest from the 10 participants at the roundtable.
Twenty members from 10 stakeholder groups in healthcare, frontline family violence services and council representatives heard from a victim survivor.
Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell said the advisory panel would convene in about one month's time.
"Our main goal is to collate and establish evidence that is supportive of the need for a specialist family violence court," she said.
"We want to make sure there are no gaps in services for victims and perpetrators."
The panel will call on stakeholders to provide information to lobby the Victorian Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Ros Spence and the Attorney-General for Victoria, Jaclyn Symes.
"We are working to protect victims of violence and hold perpetrators to account with unprecedented investment to end family violence," a Victorian government spokesperson said.
The Victorian government invested $3.7 billion to implement recommendations made by the Royal Commission into Family Violence.
The latest Crime Statistics Agency data showed the number of family incidents exceeded the state average by 82.1 per cent in Benalla, 52.3 per cent in Wodonga, and 50.2 per cent in Wangaratta in the the year to June 30.
Ms Maher said the statistics "were not that surprising".
"We want to hear more of the lived experience, because that informs our work and is the best voice to create change," she said.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said there had been a significant increase in family violence in the community in the past year, "especially high-risk situations".
"The provision of a Specialist Family Violence Court and local Legal Aid service are vital pieces ... in our quest to tackle family violence in our community," she said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
