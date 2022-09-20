The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga domestic violence advisory panel to prioritise specialist court

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 20 2022 - 5:30pm
Minister for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell and Hume Riverina Community Legal Service acting principal Alison Maher at the domestic violence roundtable discussion in Wangaratta yesterday. Picture supplied

A specialist family violence court will be the highest priority for an advisory panel to be formed after a roundtable discussion in Wangaratta on Tuesday.

