Billabong High School are NSW Combined High Schools AFL state champions

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:30am
Billabong High School's footballers celebrate with the state championship shield after beating Hunter Sports High School at Albury Sportsground.

Billabong High School are celebrating after being crowned state under-15 football champions on Wednesday morning.

