Billabong High School are celebrating after being crowned state under-15 football champions on Wednesday morning.
The Culcairn school beat Hunter Sports High School by 21 points in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association Secondary AFL state final at Albury Sportsground.
Family members and fellow students were there to share in the moment as Billabong won by 8.7 (55) to 5.4 (34).
"For a small school in the Riverina, this means a lot to everyone; all the students, staff and the community as a whole," delighted Billabong coach Adam Preston said.
"This is a great achievement for these boys from small country towns that feed into one small school.
"It's very special for us."
Billabong led by seven points at half-time after two hard-fought quarters but they broke they game open with a show of dominance in the third.
Kicking 6.2 to Hunter's 1.1, they looked rampant and were riding a wave of momentum with the Billabong supporters cheering every goal from the other side of the picket fence.
"That quarter was very crucial to our game," Preston said.
"I said to our boys at half-time 'I want you to kick the first goal' and they did.
"That really set the tone for that third quarter, which, to be honest, was the turning point in the game."
To Hunter's credit, they refused to roll over and had the better of the last, outscoring Billabong by 3.2 to 0.3 but the comeback came just too late in the day.
"It's been fantastic to work with these guys," Preston said.
"They are a great bunch of kids and the work they've put into this is phenomenal.
"With their town football as well, a lot of them have played finals in the Hume League leading up to this but every time we have training at school, everyone was there, they had their gear and they were ready to go."
Ed Kreutzberger was best on ground, just two days after winning the Hume League flag with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's under-17s.
His team-mates Lincoln Wright, Hamish Livermore and Oscar Preston were also superb for Billabong, who withstood a late charge.
For the players, drawn from Holbrook, Henty, Culcairn, Walla and Jindera, it's a day they won't forget in a hurry.
"I've been trying to instil that into them right from the get-go," Preston said.
"They need to remember this, playing with their mates and not just local members of their community but they're friendships they've formed at school.
"To be able to play with them is fantastic."
