Rand-Walbundrie-Walla win their first under-17 premiership in the Hume League

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
Unbridalled joy for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's under-17s after they captured the flag with a hard-fought win over Osborne in the wind and rain at Walbundrie on Saturday.

The future looks bright for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla after the merged identity claimed its first Hume League under-17 premiership at the weekend.

