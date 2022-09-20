The future looks bright for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla after the merged identity claimed its first Hume League under-17 premiership at the weekend.
Declan Thiele and Declan Clancy kicked two goals apiece as the young Giants beat Osborne by 6.7 (43) to 3.2 (20) in the grand final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The gutsy display in atrocious conditions cemented their status as the competition's best side, having finished top of the ladder with a 14-1-1 record.
"It's unbelievable," Giants coach Brett Kohlhagen said.
"They're a real good bunch.
"A lot of the players came back because their parents play for the club, your Thieles, your Harveys, your Parnells, and they've gelled.
"We've got a good group of locals and we didn't use permits all year, which was fantastic.
"Some clubs have to but we're fortunate we didn't.
"Osborne beat us a couple of weeks ago but we really brought the pressure; that's what we focused on.
"We go pretty deep, that's our strength, we've got 23 really good players and they turned up on Saturday and played some of their best footy when it counted."
Ryan Lowe was best-on-ground for the Giants, with Ed Kreutzberger, Alain Mutela, Tom Kohlhagen, Fletcher Kohlhagen and Ashton Talbot also outstanding.
"It's fantastic," Kohlhagen said.
"A lot of families are involved, who do a lot of work.
"I love the club and I've loved leading the boys.
"It was one of those days when it all came together.
"Osborne make me nervous all the time, they're a great footy club with top fellas like Craig Douglas, Ben O'Connell and Dick Smith.
"There's a lot of good families at Osborne and they do everything right.
"This is emotional for a lot of people.
"We've never won an under-17 flag as Rand-Walbundrie-Walla since the merger so we ticked a box on the weekend and I couldn't be prouder."
