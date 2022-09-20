A FARM shed will be inspected by a National Trust overseer to determine if it is suitable to house a carriage collection now at Billson's Brewery in Beechworth.
The conservation body's executive manager of collections and cultural projects, Annette Shiell, said she hoped to examine the shed on the southern side of Beechworth during a visit in October.
Billson's Brewery boss Nathan Cowan is keen to have the carriages shifted and said various options were being explored.
"We'd like that space as quickly as possible but we're waiting for some guidance from the National Trust," Mr Cowan said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We are really desperate for the space and we are leasing other space as a result, so it's putting pressure into the business, but we understand the carriages are significant and important assets to the town."
Dr Shiell said a shed needed to be clean, dry, secure and large enough for the vehicles.
She said it would allow the trust to do maintenance and bring carriages out for special occasions, forming a "museum without walls".
Beechworth History and Heritage Society president Elizabeth Mason disagrees with such a shift.
"Ousting the once well supported and promoted collection to an out-of-town farm shed on private property, inaccessible to the general community, tourist visitors or study groups interested in the National Trust's conservation method, is absurd and is clearly unsuitable as a tourism destination now or ever," Mrs Mason said.
