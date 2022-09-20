The Border Mail
National Trust to investigate site to shift its Beechworth carriage collection from Billson's Brewery

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
Some of the carriages now located at Billson's Brewery. A lack of protection from the elements means they are vulnerable to diapidation.

A FARM shed will be inspected by a National Trust overseer to determine if it is suitable to house a carriage collection now at Billson's Brewery in Beechworth.

