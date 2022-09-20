Some of AWFA's brightest young prospects are playing for NSW Country at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour this week.
Rylee Steele is in the under-14 squad while her Albury Hotspurs team-mate Keely Halloway is joined in the under-16 squad by Star Player Summer Caponecchia from Myrtleford.
Hotspurs and AWFA rep coach Fiona Smith has also travelled to Coffs Harbour as an assistant coach.
"It's absolutely phenomenal to see the girls heading off to state," Smith said.
"I'm super proud of the efforts they've put in to make the country teams.
"They've been through training camps, game days, they've put in a lot of hours and a lot of travel to get where they are and to make it there is a credit to them.
"I think we're in a fantastic place at the moment and I can only see girls football continuing to grow.
"The Matildas are leading the way and the girls aspire to play at that higher level.
"The hours they put into their training and they amount of travel they do really shows that country spirit and that they are committed to following their football through to get as high as they can.
"I'm sure we'll see some of these girls playing in the Junior Matildas squads in future years and, hopefully, even the Matildas."
NSW Country have made a strong start over the first two days of competition.
The under-14s chalked up 2-1 wins over Tasmania and Capital Football on Monday, before going down 3-2 to Western Australia on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a NSW Country under-16 side also featuring Ash Carty - who plays her club football in Canberra - beat Tasmania 3-0 on Monday and then edged out WA 2-1 in their second group match on Tuesday.
The under-16s then drew 2-2 with Victoria White.
"There are eyes everywhere at these championships," Smith said.
"All the games are filmed, so people are watching all the time.
"It's definitely a chance for anything to happen.
"Once they play the first game and know the level, the nerves tend to go.
"It's important not to be afraid, to be brave and to play.
"The more they play, each day and each game, they get more confidence behind them.
"They're playing with girls they've not met for a long time, so the more they play together, the stronger they get.
"It's exciting to see them playing at the nationals."
