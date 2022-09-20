Parts of the Riverina are likely to be hammered with up to 70mm of rain in the space of a few hours on Wednesday, authorities warned.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology [BoM] on Tuesday, ahead of the predicted arrival of intense rain and potential flash flooding on Wednesday.
Junee, Cootamundra, West Wyalong, and Young are among the communities likely to be hit hardest, the bureau said.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for parts of the southern and central west slopes and plains from Wednesday morning and continuing into the afternoon," the warning issued just after 1pm said.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60mm to 70mm are possible."
It will exacerbate predicted rain in central NSW, with Parkes and Condobolin also expected to be hit with the heavy falls.
There is a chance of severe thunderstorms in the north and west of the Riverina forecast zone on Wednesday, according to the BoM.
"Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast with the low, before a new high restores generally settled weather at the end of the week," the BoM said.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
