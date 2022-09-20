The Border Mail
A very first for Albury Legacy Club, Michelle Wyatt takes over president role

By Sophie Else
September 20 2022
Michelle Wyatt has taken over from Ian Deegan as president of Albury Legacy. The first woman in the role, she aims to keep Legacy viable "for its beneficiaries, the widows and children of veterans". Picture by James Wiltshire

Recruiting younger members is just one of the goals of Albury Legacy's newly elected first woman president.

