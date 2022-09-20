Recruiting younger members is just one of the goals of Albury Legacy's newly elected first woman president.
Michelle Wyatt has been voted in to the job after serving as vice-president for a year, taking over from Ian Deegan after he stepped down for family reasons.
A serving member of the Australian Defence Force, Mrs Wyatt said she, too, had experienced family challenges with the death of her husband this year.
She was full of praise for the hard work put into the organisation by Mr Deegan. "He's had to lead us through COVID and out of COVID."
Mr Deegan said Mrs Wyatt had been "fantastic" in the work she had already done with Legacy and, with a smile, noted how "'everything she knows, it came from me".
Mrs Wyatt said it was tough "becoming a widow myself" with the death of her husband, a forces veteran of 20 years.
"Little did I know five years ago when I joined the organisation that I'd be a war widow myself," she said.
"What I really like to see about this club is the widows themselves build their own self-resilience."
Albury Legacy has 72 Legatees and supports 401 widows and about 30 children.
The job for her minimum 12-month stint will be a combination of support work and the business of running a not-for-profit organisation.
Mrs Wyatt admitted she was hesitant to take on the president's role while still serving full-time, but now she was part-time it presented itself as "a natural progression" from vice-president after previously serving as club secretary.
"That's certainly the priority but it's still a not-for-profit organisation so the business side of it needs to be done," she said. The club's list of widows includes 13 aged 100 and above.
"The number of widows is deteriorating and the number of Legatees is deteriorating, so I think the think the second priority after looking after our families is to build the Legatee base and get some younger Legatees in," Mrs Wyatt said.
But the retirees, she said, played a vital role as they were the ones "who have got the time and experience".
"There is a lot of support within the organisation," she said.
"That's also an aim of mine, to make sure people are not out there trying to do their job on their own but they feel well-supported."
A handover dinner on Saturday will acknowledge the celebration of Albury's 90th anniversary, with a cake cutting by a 94-year-old widow.
