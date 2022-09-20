A social media post where a young Albury man with a long criminal record posed in a photograph holding an imitation rifle led to his arrest.
Jack Sampson avoided jail on Tuesday over related firearms charges plus two apprehended violence order breaches.
But the 27-year-old will remain behind bars at Junee jail after magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told Sampson was bail refused over an assault occasioning actual bodily harm allegation.
Ms McLaughlin placed Sampson, of Crisp Street, on a 14-month community corrections order and convicted and fined him $2800.
His offending, she said, was aggravated by being on bail when he committed the offences.
But she also took into account the 57 days he had spent in custody related to these matters.
Sampson's two contravention charges stemmed from incidents where he did not hand over his five-year-old son to his ex-partner when legally required.
Police told the court how, on July 18, Sampson was supposed to return the boy to his former partner of six years as stipulated in a court order.
"However, the accused refused to do this by turning off his phone and not replying."
The second breach occurred after the woman continued trying to contact Sampson to have her son returned, at one point telling him his behaviour did not mean the issue was "all gonna go away".
Sampson replied to the message with the word "stab" and so the victim reported this to police.
Late the following night, the victim received a text message from Sampson's brother's account with the message "ya done it now gone."
She had no idea what this meant.
Police said a further three messages were sent on June 20, including one that read: "State out."
"The victim believes (this meant the accused) will leave the state with their son, because the accused's brother had told the victim the day before that the accused had planned to do this."
Sampson pleaded guilty also to two firearms-related charges, after four others were withdrawn.
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted the firearm parts police found in Sampson's unit, as submitted by defence lawyer Samantha Little, could not be used to create a working rifle.
Miss Little said there was no evidence to suggest he had the parts "for the purpose of criminal activities".
"And he has no history of firearms possession."
