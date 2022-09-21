Ex-teacher's off to trial on abuse claims from decades ago after not guilty plea

A Lavington man accused of historic child sex abuse matters stretching back 43 years has been committed to stand trial.
Christopher Charles Frost appeared briefly before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who then adjourned the case for his arraignment before the District Court in Albury on November 4.
Frost, 75, of McMaster Avenue, formally entered pleas of not guilty on Tuesday.
The allegations relate to Frost's work as a school teacher and gymnastics coach at Wagga.
On the first set of charges, Frost pleaded not guilty to seven counts after Director of Public Prosecutions representative Campbell Hasler withdrew four other charges.
Of the second sequence, Frost pleaded not guilty to six charges after two other charges were withdrawn.
The bulk of the charges involve allegations he committed sexual assaults involving indecent acts against a person under his authority under the age of 16 years.
He is also facing charges of common assault and indecent assault, the latter from an alleged incident at Wagga in 1979.
Two charges were laid in relation to alleged sexual assaults in the Wagga suburb of Lake Albert some time in 1989 involving the one complainant, including claims he grabbed the teenage boy's penis.
Two other complainants were allegedly targeted by Frost the previous year, also at Lake Albert.
One of the charge sequences relate to allegations from between January 1, 1988, and December 1, 1990, involving two teenage boys at Wagga, plus a matter from 1984.
