Irate son whacked his dad to the head over and over again with a frying pan

An East Albury man has been repeatedly belted over the back of his head so hard it bent the frying pan used by his enraged son.
Ben Roberts attacked his father, Albury Local Court heard on Tuesday, in retaliation for an alleged incident involving the victim and Roberts' stepmother.
Roberts' assault happened on the evening of August 28.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said this was the first domestic violence incident ever committed by Roberts, a full-time upholsterer.
Ms McCorriston said the victim was charged by police the night before he was assaulted, after Roberts, 25, and his brother went to Albury police station to make statements.
Roberts was "quite angry" when he eventually arrived home to find his father in the house.
While no excuse for Roberts' actions, Ms McCorriston said the context of the assault was a history of violence inflicted on her client by his father.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a "serious assault" by Roberts, who pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police told the court the victim, 53, was in his lounge room about 6.50pm when Roberts walked in.
He began talking to Roberts about him moving out of the house.
In response, Roberts left, walked into the kitchen and grabbed the pan, which had a 15-centimetre diameter.
Roberts walked back into the lounge room, where his father was lying on the coch.
"The accused," police said, "swung the frying pan he was holding at the head of the victim between four and 10 times."
The attack left a lump on the back of the victim's head, a small cut above his left eye and bleeding from his right ear, as well as bending the pan.
Roberts' father got off the couch and tried to get away from his son, yelling at him to keep his distance.
Other family members had to hold Roberts back.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted Roberts and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.