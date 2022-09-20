The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Albury man launched assault on his father as victim lay on the couch at home

By Albury Court
September 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irate son whacked his dad to the head over and over again with a frying pan

An East Albury man has been repeatedly belted over the back of his head so hard it bent the frying pan used by his enraged son.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.