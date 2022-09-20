People are incredibly well-intentioned when it comes to rescuing wildlife but WIRES is encouraging bird buffs to think before they act this spring.
WIRES spokesperson John Grant says while it's the season for new life, this can bring the inevitable hazard of chicks falling out of nests or becoming separated from their parents.
He advises wildlife watchers "it's always best to reunite where possible"; to watch and wait and if anyone is concerned to call WIRES on 1300 094 737 or a nearby wildlife rescue group.
WIRES rescue officers have been involved in a number of rescues recently including Australian wood duck ducklings, a barn owl, tawnies, galahs, rosellas and a Boobook owl.
Mr Grant said unfortunately there had also been cases of beak and feather disease in galahs and sulphur-crested cockatoos in the Albury area.
"We always encourage people to plant flowering native trees and shrubs rather than feed birds or use bird-feeders which spread disease when the birds congregate together," he said.
The WIRES Murray River branch, which has a stand at this week's Henty Field Days, is holding a Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) on October 29 at Albury.
The one-day workshop also includes an online component and provides volunteers with the skills and knowledge needed to become authorised wildlife rescuers for a range of native species.
