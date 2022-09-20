ALBURY company Gilchrist Property Group will build a football-netball pavilion at Wodonga's new sporting hub Baranduda Fields.
Wodonga Council on Tuesday night awarded a tender worth $1.394 million to the firm after bids from seven organisations.
Each company's tender figure was not disclosed by the council for commercial in confidence reasons, but the average was $1.815 million.
Councillor Danny Lowe noted "they definitely weren't the cheapest either".
Among the losing contenders was Hansen Yuncken, which in February was awarded an $8.457 million contract by the council to build a soccer pavilion at Baranduda Fields.
That is now starting to emerge from the ground with tilt slabs craned into place over recent days.
The pavilions development follows a long period of below surface work to meet power, water and communications needs.
Councillor John Watson hailed the shift to above ground infrastructure.
"This has been a long time in the making," he said.
"Now we're going to see something raising out of the ground.
"It's a great time for our city, one of the big projects that has been on the list for years and years and years is now actually starting to form into something really worthwhile for our community."
Councillor Ron Mildren asked city chief executive Matt Hyde if there was any information about who the football and soccer tenants of the grounds may be.
Mr Hyde said he would have to take that question on notice.
A reference group for the project has involved football, soccer and netball peak bodies rather than particular clubs.
Cr Mildren said the development of Baranduda Fields may be seen as "premature" but it was worthwhile given the strong housing growth to the south-east of Wodonga.
The pavilions are expected to be finished next year with turf to be grown over spring 2023 in anticipation of play in 2024.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, a new master plan for Belvoir and Willow parks was approved following community consultation.
Councillor Libby Hall expressed enthusiasm about a cafe planned for Belvoir Park, while Cr Mildren believes more land could be added to enlarge the green space which is bordered by the Hume Freeway to the north.
Some feedback had pushed for more recreational activity, such as swimming or kayaking, at the Belvoir Park lake.
In reply, the council stated the water quality was not suitable for those pursuits.
However, the council will consider bolstering signage in the park relating to botanical, Indigenous and historical information.
Near the outset of Tuesday night's meeting, a minute's silence was held to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Acting mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer expressed compassion to the Windsors prior to the 60 noiseless seconds.
"On behalf of our community we send condolences to her family," he said.
