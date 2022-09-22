The Border Mail
Six things to do on the Border this weekend, September 24-25, 2022

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
That magical musical bus known as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is rolling into Albury Entertainment Centre today. Picture by Trewbella Photography

DRESS UP

Local News

