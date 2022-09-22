Get on board darlings! That magical musical bus known as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is rolling into Albury. Based on the 1994 smash-hit movie of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they had ever dreamed of. Revel in a dazzling array of outrageous costumes and a hit parade of dancefloor favourites. The show also runs on Thursday, Friday and next Saturday, October 1.

