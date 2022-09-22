DRESS UP
Priscilla - Queen of the Desert The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, September 24, 2pm and 7.30pm
Get on board darlings! That magical musical bus known as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is rolling into Albury. Based on the 1994 smash-hit movie of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they had ever dreamed of. Revel in a dazzling array of outrageous costumes and a hit parade of dancefloor favourites. The show also runs on Thursday, Friday and next Saturday, October 1.
DANCE UP
Paper Swan, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm
PROJECTion Dance presents Paper Swan, which takes the audience back to the beginning of one of ballet's most magnificent love stories, Swan Lake. Stunning choreography and evocative music by Tchaikovsky come together to tell the tale of a young man, an undying love and the iconic story of the enchanted swan. Show is a collaboration with MT Dance Creative and Le Beat Dance Academy.
ART UP
Kids Gallery, Murray Art Museum Albury, 546 Dean Street, Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 10am to 4pm
Enjoy interactive, family-friendly fun around the museum, including guided tours, five new Wonder Cupboard installations and the kids' activity trail. Tour will be aimed at those aged 3 to 7, but all kids are welcome. Kids Gallery guided tour registrations are essential for kids. Other tours do not need registrations and will run hourly, from 11.30am.
KICK UP
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League Grand Final, Lavington Sports Ground, Sunday, September 25, 9am to 5pm
Ovens and Murray grand final action returns to the Lavington Sports Ground this year. Wangaratta will clash with Yarrawonga in the seniors football match from 2.30pm. Live streams at omnfl.com.au
KNIT UP
A Common Thread, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Sunday, September 25, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Do you knit, stitch, crochet, scrapbook, quilt or journal? Hyphen hosts a monthly group for creatives of all abilities. Bring along a work in progress or show off completed projects. Enjoy a cuppa and chat with crafty friends. Free.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, September 24, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
