Good things come to those who wait.
That's the case for the Brocklesby community with an official opening of a new function room at the town's recreation ground, more than four years in the making, set for Saturday.
A NSW government grant of $300,000 was awarded to the project, combined with a huge volunteer response to demolish the former building and set the foundations for the new facility prior to Christmas in 2019, through the help of builders Rhys Jones and Brendan Ross.
The building was planned to be opened last year before COVID restrictions stalled it, but Brocklesby Recreation Reserve president Jordan Schilg is excited to hold an official welcome prior to the AFL grand final.
"A lot of people did a lot of work, even just carting gravel and top soil in trucks, so it was a big community project," he said.
"There was a lot of planning and a lot of the build ended up going through COVID.
"You're building something for the community, so it's everyone's input."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Schilg said it will be an important asset to Brocklesby given its pub is no longer open.
It's also a space for the town's sporting history to be displayed with photos and trophies in one place.
"The football club will get a lot of use out of it, there's the cricket club as well, but there's a lot of community meetings down there now. If someone wants to have a party, it's there," he said.
"It's got a whole new kitchen and bar, new toilets and a big function room. It's become a bit of a hub now that the pub is not there."
Neil Drew was secretary-treasurer when the brick changerooms at the ground opened 39 years ago and said it had come a long way.
"It replaced a shed brought down from the golf course and prior to that we had a tin shed with a dirt floor that we'd get changed in," he said.
"There were no showers before we built the brick building, you went home and had a shower afterwards.
"It's a pretty fantastic building for a small town like Brocklesby.
"A lot of the historic stuff I've never seen, so it's great to have it on display."
Life member Dorothy Schilg has many great memories from the recreation ground and paid tribute to everyone who helped make the new building possible.
"I've watched my three sons play here and five grandchildren played in the 1998 grand final with the under-14s," she said.
"I've got two great-grandchildren playing footy and netball now.
"It means a lot. I've been a life member for years and we've been everywhere with football and made some wonderful friends."
Albury MP Justin Clancy will attend the opening from 1pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.