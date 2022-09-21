Emily Browne has become just the second netballer in Ovens and Murray League history to take out the Toni Wilson Medal on three separate occasions after claiming the honour again on Wednesday night.
It was a neck-and-neck battle between Browne and fellow dual medallist Sophie Hanrahan, with the North Albury playing coach just edging out the Roos' defender by one vote in a nail-biting count.
The final round of the season proved to be the difference, as Browne finished on 30, Hanrahan on 29 and fellow Roo Grace Senior coming third with 20 votes.
Star midcourter Browne became one of the youngest recipients of the league's award after first taking to the stage as a 16-year-old Panther in 2012.
The second time she won as a Hopper after a sensational 2017 season.
The only other player to reach the triple feat is Lindy Burgess-Singleton, who won in 1993, 1995 and 1996.
Browne is also a Tallangatta and District League best and fairest winner, having claimed the award during her time at Rutherglen in 2019.
After returning to the Ovens and Murray League in 2021 and taking to the helm this season, Browne led North to a sixth-placed finish.
She becomes the first Hopper to win the award since current Collingwood Magpie Jacqueline Newton in 2014.
Last year's winner, Panther Maddi Lloyd, rounded out the top-four with 18 votes, while Pigeon Laura Irvine (17), Saints Ellie Cooper and Tina Way and Magpie Hannah Grady (15) also polled among the best.
Lavington youngster Grace Hay, who entered the night as a front-runner, was next with 14 votes.
