Emily Browne wins Toni Wilson medal for a third time

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 21 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
Toni Wilson medallist Emily Browne. Picture by James Wiltshire

Emily Browne has become just the second netballer in Ovens and Murray League history to take out the Toni Wilson Medal on three separate occasions after claiming the honour again on Wednesday night.

