THE mystery of who was going to set up shop at one of the Border's most famous landmarks - the Globe building on Dean Street - has been solved with national brand Clear Skincare extending its network to Albury.
In June the heritage-listed building, which started life as the Globe Hotel in 1860, had 10 spaces available for lease.
At that time, Scott Mann from AW Real Estate which is handling the lease would only reveal that it was "a national company".
Now, passersby on Dean Street will see busy tradesmen preparing the premises for its imminent opening.
"Clear Skincare, as you see by walking past the building on Dean Street, are now well and truly fitting out - they're due to trade next week," Mr Mann said.
"We now have a new national brand on the corner - it's owned by API (Australian Pharmaceutical Industries) which owns Priceline and API is owned by Wesfarmers."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Mann said the launch of Clear Skincare was "a great boost for the community".
"It's good to see businesses coming back in to Albury's CBD," Mr Mann said.
Mr Mann said many businesses in Albury were facing delays in opening due to recently changed state laws covering development applications.
"You've got to go through a change of lease with any change of use," he said.
"It's purely from a time perspective.
"Going through a change of lease can now take up to six months.
"There are big delays - what used to take six weeks now now can take six months.
"This changed when NSW introduced the portal system as part of the DA lodgement and went online to this portal system. This can cause massive delays for tenants."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.