Mystery of Albury's historic Globe building solved as clinic sets up

By Ted Howes
September 21 2022 - 6:00pm
The historic Globe building

THE mystery of who was going to set up shop at one of the Border's most famous landmarks - the Globe building on Dean Street - has been solved with national brand Clear Skincare extending its network to Albury.

Ted Howes

