Among 2022 Rutherglen Wine Show highlights, Best Dry Red Table Wine of the Show went to the Jen Pfeiffer 2021 Rock It Like A Redhead The Diamond Shiraz; Best Barrel Matured Table Wine made from grapes grown in the North East went to Pfeiffer 2019 Durif; and Best Table Wine produced by a Small Winery Award went to Hanging Rock Winery 2020 The Diplomat Cabernet Sauvignon.

