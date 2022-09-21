RUTHERGLEN wineries have dominated two of the Australian wine industry's leading competitions.
More than 1000 wines from 151 exhibitors were judged across the Rutherglen Wine Show and the Australian Fortified Wine Show at Rutherglen Showgrounds last week.
Campbells Wines picked up Best Australian Fortified Muscat for its Non Vintage Rare Rutherglen Muscat while Morris Wines claimed Best Australian Fortified Topaque Muscadelle for its Non Vintage Old Premium Topaque in the Australian Fortified Wine Show.
Barossa Valley winery Seppeltsfield scored the Best Australian Fortified Tawny trophy for its Non Vintage Para Rare Tawny.
Among 2022 Rutherglen Wine Show highlights, Best Dry Red Table Wine of the Show went to the Jen Pfeiffer 2021 Rock It Like A Redhead The Diamond Shiraz; Best Barrel Matured Table Wine made from grapes grown in the North East went to Pfeiffer 2019 Durif; and Best Table Wine produced by a Small Winery Award went to Hanging Rock Winery 2020 The Diplomat Cabernet Sauvignon.
The shows were judged by a panel of judges from around Australia, led by chairman of judges, Andrew Santarossa.
Rutherglen Wine Show Committee chairman Chris Pfeiffer said the show highlighted the challenges of the 2020 vintage, with few entries received from that year.
"A highlight of the Rutherglen Wine Show was the strength of the shiraz classes, with a variety of styles rewarded," he said.
"Our judging panel was thrilled by the quality of all exhibits in the Australian Fortified Wine Show and lament the shrinking number of exhibits, which is reflective of less winemakers making these styles."
