The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rutherglen wineries rank highly in Australian Fortified Wine Show and Rutherglen Wine Show

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 21 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherglen Wine Show chairman of judges Andrew Santarossa helps rate scores of wines at Rutherglen Showgrounds over four days. Picture by Mark Jesser

RUTHERGLEN wineries have dominated two of the Australian wine industry's leading competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.