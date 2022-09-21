Pair escape injury after truck rolls on Hume Highway and hits tree

A truck driver and passenger have avoided injury after their vehicle rolled on the Hume Highway and hit a tree.
Emergency workers were called to Little Billabong about 8am on Wednesday.
The driver had swerved to avoid hitting a kangaroo in the northbound lanes of the highway.
The truck left the highway, rolled and struck a tree.
A police spokeswoman said the driver and passenger were not hurt in the incident.
The crash led to traffic delays on the highway as the scene was cleared.
