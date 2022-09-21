The Border Mail
Pair escape injury after truck rolls on Hume Highway and hits tree

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:14am
A truck driver and passenger have avoided injury after their vehicle rolled on the Hume Highway and hit a tree.

