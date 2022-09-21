The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury boy remains in custody, but lawyer says there might be second bid for bail

By Albury Children's Court
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Gun' status is key to teen's defence over his alleged firing of home-made weapon

A defence argument for a 15-year-old accused of firing a home-made gun outside an Albury public housing block will be that it cannot be classed as a firearm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.