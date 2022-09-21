'Gun' status is key to teen's defence over his alleged firing of home-made weapon

A defence argument for a 15-year-old accused of firing a home-made gun outside an Albury public housing block will be that it cannot be classed as a firearm.
This was the submission from lawyer David Barron when questioned by Albury Children's Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The boy, who was clearly relaxed and at times jovial, appeared via a video link to juvenile detention, having been refused bail on July 26.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the time he denied firing the gun.
He has pleaded not guilty to two separate sets of charges.
In relation to his mother, the boy was charged with use or possess or attempt to use an offensive weapon with the intention to commit an indictable offence, namely the intimidation of the woman in her home, plus intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
These related to an incident at her Crisp Street unit on July 25 at 9.40am.
Those charges will be contested at a hearing in the same court on December 16.
The firearms-related matter involves charges of possess an unregistered firearm in a public place, fire a firearm in or near a public place and possess an unauthorised firearm.
These will go to a hearing on March 17.
The boy is accused of using the home-made gun in a courtyard accessible to 30 units near the back entrance of the units in Thurgoona Street on July 23 between 7pm and 11pm.
Mr Barron said a fresh bail application might be lodged on the basis of his client being accepted for a place in the ACT-based Ted Noffs Foundation.
This is an organisation that provides drug treatment for young people.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.