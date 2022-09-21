SEPTEMBER
23
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
24
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Paper Swan, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
29
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
30
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
OCTOBER
1
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Sydney Hotshots Show, Kinross Woolshed, 9.30pm
8
Borderline Music and Arts Festival, Gateway Lakes, Wodonga
9
The Cocker Ronstadt Experience, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
10
The Australian Army Band Kapooka 2022, 6pm
14
Let It Go - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
15
Let It Go - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
16
Bjorn Again, The Cube Wodonga
20
An Evening with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
22
Queen Forever Break Free Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Camp - A Drag Queen Spectacular, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
26
Ginar Australia, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
27
Daniel Connell - Gutless Wonder, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
28
Clementine Ford and Libby O'Donovan - Love Sermon, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
29
Music of the Night - A Celebration of Musicals, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
Email gig listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.