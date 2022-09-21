Rex has the mantle of Australia's most reliable airline after confirmation it had the best on-time performance and lowest cancellation rate of any carrier in August.
Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics analysis showed 82.2 per cent of Rex flights in August departed on time, with Virgin next best on 69.7 per cent, followed by Qantas (61.8 per cent), while Jetstar was ranked the lowest (56.9 per cent).
Just 0.8 per cent of Rex flights for the month were cancelled.
"Contrary to what other carriers want you to believe, shocking reliability and equally appalling customer service is not an inevitable outcome even in today's very challenging environment," Rex deputy chair John Sharp said.
"Rex will operate over 80,000 flights over the next year, about 20 per cent of all domestic flights, and we are able to keep our on-time performance and cancellation rate close to pre-COVID levels.
"What sets Rex apart is our motivated and hard-working staff who are prepared to go above and beyond to provide a safe, affordable and reliable service that Australia has learnt to depend on."
Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline with a fleet of 61 aircraft that travel to 58 destinations.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
