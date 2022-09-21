The Border Mail
Rex rated Australia's most reliable airline for August 2022 with highest on-time performance

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics statistics revealed Rex had the best on-time performance of Australian airlines throughout August. Picture by Rex

Rex has the mantle of Australia's most reliable airline after confirmation it had the best on-time performance and lowest cancellation rate of any carrier in August.

