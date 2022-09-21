The Rotary peace bell Albury-Wodonga was officially opened with a ceremony to the tune of John Lennon's song Imagine yesterday.
The peace bell at Belvoir Park is the third of its kind in Australia.
Project chair Jos Weemaes said the bell served as a symbol of "peace in the streets, peace at home, peace in the country, and the acceptance of diversity".
"If we can educate our kids on the need for peace, and they become ambassadors for peace, we have contributed a little bit, and that's the purpose for it," he said.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, Albury mayor Kylie King, and Rotary District Governor David McPherson were among the guests at the official opening.
Victory Lutheran College Year 12 student Macaylah Schulz, 17, read a peace poem by invitation.
Macaylah said she felt proud to support her school as part of a wider community.
Schools in the region were invited to submit peace poems ahead of the ceremony.
Rotary district governor David McPherson said the organisation worked to promote peace in all programs.
"The ultimate aim is the continuation of peace and the promotion of peaceful communities," he said.
The project was conceived in 2019 and came into fruition after three years.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
