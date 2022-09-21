An apology by another driver who almost caused a crash didn't stop Sharon Lee Baczynk pulling over, getting out of her car and punching the man to the head.
Moments earlier the man admitted he was at fault, but the Gerogery woman responded with abuse.
Her outburst in Fallon Street, North Albury, on July 28 at 10.10am, had the 47-year-old fronting Albury Local Court on Wednesday on a charge of common assault.
She pleaded guilty.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Baczynk submitted a letter to magistrate Sally McLaughlin in which, the court heard, she provided a version of events that painted her in a more positive light.
But Ms McLaughlin pointed out this ran contrary to the police facts of the case she had accepted with her plea.
"And it appears your offending could be categorised as you losing control of your emotions and that road rage then occurred," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Baczynk's behaviour "seems to be completely out-of-character".
"The right thing to do would have been for you to go and report to police that he had been driving negligently."
The court was told the victim had parked his utility directly opposite Xavier High School.
He went to drive off, but did not realise another car - over his right shoulder - was heading in the same direction.
"The accused's vehicle was travelling at the posted speed limit of 60km/h when she almost collided with the victim's vehicle," police said.
"As a result of the near-miss, both cars came to a stop and the accused began exchanging heated words in the middle of Fallon Street ... towards the victim."
As Baczynk abused him, the victim, now 28, apologised and made clear he accepted he had made a mistake.
But this failed to stop Baczynk's abuse, which left him feeling "threatened and intimidated".
The victim tried to drive off, but Baczynk drove ahead of him before stopping her Hyundai i20 in front of his Toyota Hilux.
Baczynk got out of her car, walked to the driver's window and continued to abuse the man.
He tried to drive off again, yelling at Baczynk: "You can get f---ed if you want to be like that."
"The accused," police said, "has then lunged forward and punched the victim with her right fist to the right side of his face through the (open) driver's-side window."
Ms McLaughlin convicted Baczynk and placed her on a six-month conditional release order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.