Man arrested after negotiations following Burrumbuttock knife threats

A man remains in custody after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and refusing to surrender to police.
Officers attended a Buckland Court home in Burrumbuttock on Monday after Craig Atkinson, 39, allegedly threatened a woman with a knife after a verbal and physical altercation.
Police were alerted to the incident at 10.20am with officers from the Domestic Violence Action Team dispatched.
It's alleged Atkinson made threats to police at the home and refused to leave.
He was arrested at 3pm following negotiations.
It's alleged he became aggressive towards officers at Albury Police Station and threw a chair at a male constable.
Atkinson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, stalking, assaulting a police officer and disqualified driving.
The 38-year-old did not appear in Albury court on Tuesday and will return to court on October 4.
