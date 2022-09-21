The Border Mail
Man arrested after negotiations following Burrumbuttock knife threats

September 21 2022 - 10:00am
Craig Atkinson allegedly threw a chair at an officer at the Albury station.

A man remains in custody after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and refusing to surrender to police.

