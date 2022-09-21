The Border Mail
Cocktails 'kick ice': Henty Machinery Field Days 2022 Exhibitor Awards announced

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
Charles Sturt University marketing business partner Belinda Doherty, and marketing officer Jess Brodie with Charlie the Cockatoo and their award for Best Outdoor General site at Henty on Wednesday. Picture: KIM WOODS

A mini bar decked out with a neon sign and palm trees complete with a host sporting a Hawaiian shirt has helped a first-time exhibitor take out one of the coveted exhibitor awards at Henty.

Local News

