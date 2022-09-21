A mini bar decked out with a neon sign and palm trees complete with a host sporting a Hawaiian shirt has helped a first-time exhibitor take out one of the coveted exhibitor awards at Henty.
Tony Sanderberg, from Wollongong, was awarded Best Indoor Site at the Farm Gate Produce Market for his Kick Ice Cocktails display.
The judges for this year's Henty Machinery Field Days Exhibitor Awards remarked on the extraordinary efforts of site holders to attract passers-by.
Daryl Thomson and Bec Clancy covered the 14 kilometres of external shop front as well as the indoor sites, assessing visual presentation, display, layout and innovation of sites ranging in frontage from 3 metres to 180 metres.
"We are seeing exhibitors put a lot of thought into their site design, being innovative to catch the consumer's eye, attract them into the site and engage with them," Mrs Clancy said.
The awards were presented at The Stump by HMFD chief executive officer Belinda Anderson to the winners of the Best Outdoor Large Commercial, Best Outdoor General and Best Indoor Exhibitor sites - Country Lifestyle and Farm Gate.
Short-line agricultural equipment distributor Muddy River Agricultural, from Mooroopna in Victoria, won the Best Outdoor Large Commercial, while Wagga's Charles Sturt University took out Best Outdoor General.
Premium gift company My Hygge Home took out Best Indoor site in Country Lifestyle.
Ms Anderson said the field days co-operative prided itself on providing a showcase with a modern professional image, and the latest in agricultural machinery and technology.
She added the exhibitor awards encouraged site holders to strive for similar ideals during the field days.
Mrs Clancy said the Muddy River Ag site had great visual presence and presentation with eye-catching white picket fencing, a defined entrance, flagpoles, marquee and good signage.
"Charles Sturt University had a large, interactive site with good signage, defined areas for the different departments, and they offered information sessions to attract people to the site as well as face painting at the entrance," Mrs Clancy said.
Belinda Doherty, CSU marketing business partner (faculty of science and health), said the site's footprint had increased from a small shed to a larger offering with a Global Digital Farm, soil sensors, drones, dung beetle research system as well as a WifFi Hub, and undergraduate and post graduate course area.
"We have really brought research to life for the community," Ms Doherty said.
