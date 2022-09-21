As if preparing for a grand final wasn't exciting enough, Wodonga Raider Zoe Prentice's week was taken up another notch as the young gun took home a league medal on Wednesday night.
Prentice received 44 votes to be crowned the best and fairest player in the Ovens and Murray League's under-17s competition, edging out Wodonga duo Elizabeth Murphy (30 votes) and Lily McKimmie (25).
The trio will now meet on court at Lavington this weekend as the Raiders and Bulldogs go head-to-head in the decider.
Corowa-Rutherglen's Lisa Tobin was recognised for her stellar season with the Roos to take home the B-grade best and fairest trophy.
Tobin polled 26 votes to edge out Myrtleford's Jaclyn McAlpine, who finished the night on 20 votes.
Albury Tigers' youngster Lilli Howe was just one vote behind to finish in third spot.
It was a nail-biting finish in the C-grade vote count, with Albury's Chelsea Harper just getting over the line to edge out Lavington's Angela Kavanagh by a single vote.
Yarrawonga's Amy Barnes and North Albury's Nicola Scalzo both finished with 22 votes to finish in third place.
