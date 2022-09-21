Why would you travel halfway across the world to champion the cause of a product that comes off the back of sheep?
Well, it comes naturally to UK woolgrower Lesley Prior, who spoke at the opening of this week's Henty Machinery Field Days.
The wool advocate, who serves as a councillor on The Campaign for Wool with His Majesty King Charles III as patron, said wool represented less than 2 per cent of world fibre usage with oil-based man-made fibres dominating industry.
"All of us at the sharp end of the industry understand the value of wool, not only for its incredible versatility providing clothing and interior textiles, such as carpeting, but also for a whole range of other things you might not think about," Mrs Prior said.
She said the role of the international coalition of wool producing nations aimed to promote wool use and champion the industry.
"Funding is from member countries but Australia as the largest producer in the world is the major contributor - from those who work with the campaign, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Mrs Prior said.
"Getting that story out there costs money and without the support from Australian wool producers it just couldn't be done."
'The Campaign' was started by the-then Prince Charles about 12 years ago partly because of poor wool prices but also as a direct result of his concern for the environment, according to Mrs Prior.
"He started talking about wool's sustainability and environmental credentials long before it became fashionable - and now in 2022 everyone is talking about it," she said.
Mrs Prior said the field days provided access to tools for monitoring, measuring and managing wool enterprises.
"It is much easier ... if what you say is backed up by accurate figures on fuel, fertiliser use or a natural capital report," she said.
"They are the tools buyers are beginning to ask for.
"The more information we have, the more we can feed it through to bodies like Australian Wool Innovation, Campaign for Wool and the International Wool Textile Organisation, all of which are punching well above their weight on our behalf against the oil-based fast fashion industry.
"This is not just applicable to wool but meat-based agriculture is on the back foot at the moment, certainly from where I come from."
