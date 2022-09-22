Yarrawonga president Ross Mulquiney has spoken of his immense pride at seeing the Pigeons reach three of Sunday's deciders.
The town with a population of less than 8000 has sides playing for premierships in senior and reserve football as well as A-grade netball.
But it's the club's tight-knit community and family feel which Mulquiney values every bit as much as silverware in the cabinet.
"Winning and losing may seem to matter and as a small community club, to be the overall club champion of the Ovens and Murray is no small feat," Mulquiney said.
"However, pride in our club is not contingent upon September's results.
"Our club is filled with local people who live and work in our town.
"We have two players that travel, Lachlan Howe - a local product himself - and Michael Gibbons - and the remainder of our players are our town's nurses, teachers, builders, electricians, plumbers and estate agents.
"That community and player-driven ownership of the club is 'the performance.'
"It is great being part of a club that enjoys seeing each other succeed, whether that is Kane Smith and Leigh Ramsdale watching the 1st XVIII list they have put together, Xavier Leslie handling the child-rearing duties while wife Kylie slays them on court, or 20 young Pigeons in their club gear playing markers up after the game."
Yarrawonga stands on the threshold of a rare treble ahead of Sunday's Ovens and Murray showpiece at Lavington Sports Ground.
"To have our firsts, seconds and A-grade all competing is a testament to not only the commitment of the players but also their coaches and the training staff that surround them," Mulquiney said.
"It takes a village to raise a sporting team.
"At the Pigeons, it is the off-field glue of a Pat Bye, Rob Lorey or Vicky Long that makes days like this year's grand final happen.
"On the football side it is a great recognition of the work of Mark Whiley, Leigh Ramsdale, Kane Smith and Chris Kennedy have done to put together a list that is in contention in both grades."
