Man forced his way into home over child dispute, took step-daughter

A man who attacked his stepdaughter's father after forcing his way into the victim's home has been told his behaviour was completely unacceptable.
Daniel Brom, 39, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Wodonga Magistrates Court to unlawful assault over the incident on Christmas Eve last year.
Brom had gone to the victim's property to take his partner's six-year-old daughter after a dispute over childcare arrangements.
He jammed his foot in the door after the victim opened it and they pushed each other back and forward.
Brom pushed the victim in his chest in front of the six-year-old girl as she sat on a couch.
The victim fell over and was pinned by the intruder as he screamed in the man's face, causing spit to fly.
Brom yelled at the girl to leave the home and go to her mother, who was waiting out the front.
Brom threatened to punch her father.
Her mother entered and took the girl as the victim called police, who attended the scene.
The incident occurred about 2.30pm and the girl's mother, Shynae Kennedy, and Brom were arrested at 5pm, with the girl taken back to the victim.
Brom was charged while Ms Kennedy was released pending further enquiries.
Magistrate Anne Goldsborough said it was a "shocking situation".
Lawyer Chirag Pattel said there had been a dispute over where the young girl would be spending Christmas.
Ms Goldsborough said Brom should not have gone to the home.
"He's not the cavalry," she said.
"Look what's happened, in front of the child."
IN OTHER NEWS
Police prosecutor Liam Murdock said it was aggressive behaviour.
"This is a serious exposure of that child to what would be in essence family violence, being that he has taken on the role of stepfather to that child," the senior constable said.
He said it would have been an "exceptionally difficult" situation for the child to be put in.
Ms Goldsborough said it was "appalling" and "startling" behaviour.
"I can only hope you have reflected on how you solve problems," she said.
"I think that was a shocking set of circumstances."
Mr Pattel said it was unlikely his client would return to the court.
The 39-year-old, who works at a Wodonga factory as a maintenance planner, was fined $1500 with conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.