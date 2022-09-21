There was mud, machinery and moments of mayhem with internet service but day two of the Henty Machinery Field Days still had all the makings for a marvellous day out.
Whatever the weather, organisers are expecting a bumper crowd for the final day of this revered event on the agricultural calendar after its three-year hiatus.
The Queen's memorial public holiday should see a gathering of royal proportions as thousands flock to southern Australia's largest agricultural showcase.
In a rousing address to Wednesday's crowd, NSW Farmers Association president Xavier Martin reminded politicians, policy-makers and industry bodies that "farms equal food for families".
And he said protecting production and recognising the value of agriculture in mainstream society was at the top of the agenda for the association "before anyone considers putting a big city shovel into a farm."
"It is absolutely critical we get the protection of production, that recognition of the value of agriculture, baked into the process right from the very start," Mr Martin said.
"This advocacy work so many of us in agriculture need to be doing, reminding people their daily bread is the result of hard work on good soil with just the right amount of water and sunlight.
"Our productive agricultural land is one of our most precious resources ... it is the economic dynamo that drives our communities.
"Support that production and you see new houses, new cars, a bright future for children; take it away and you see the towns wither and die."
Exhibitors' style and substance were recognised with a range of awards on Wednesday while winners of the coveted Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards will be announced on Thursday.
HMFD Chairman Nigel Scheetz said the co-operative was proud to be celebrating its 59th year, achieving technological advancements and innovation our predecessors would never have dreamt of.
"After more than two years of high rainfall, exceptional commodity prices and Australian farmland set to record another year of double-digit growth, the outlook for the farming sector is bright," Mr Scheetz said.
"Sales of agricultural tractors in August were again strong up by 22 per cent on the same month last year and now 2.5 per cent up on the 2022 year to date.
"Agricultural export earnings have been forecast to climb to a record $70.3 billion in 2022-2023 - almost 50 per cent more than where it was 10 years ago.
"This all adds up to boundless career opportunities for our younger generation now heading to or making their way through university and tertiary education with aspirations of making agriculture their chosen career.
"HMFD has a strong passion for our future farmers.
"We are proud to see our younger generation keen to be a part of all areas of agriculture whether it be research, service or hands-on - we at Henty applaud every facet."
