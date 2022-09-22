A petition signed by almost 300 Myrtleford residents requesting the Victorian government fund a new pool for the town has been raised in parliament.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy flagged the request in parliament this week as the Alpine Shire community pushes for a new pool or upgrades to the existing one built in 1938.
"Myrtleford is growing rapidly, and it needs the facilities to support that growth. We cannot continue to accept substandard facilities in regional Victoria," Mr McCurdy said.
"The community relies on the pool, it is used by the local swimming club, with whom I have worked closely to get this petition going, and they are facing the very real threat that they will fall behind other communities and swimming clubs."
Mr McCurdy was hopeful the petition would push the government into action.
"This would have a huge impact on the community and would ensure that Myrtleford is able to be competitive with other towns in the area when it comes to amenities and facilities," he added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
