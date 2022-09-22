The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy raises petition for new Myrtleford pool in Victorian parliament

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Myrtleford swimmers Claye Corcoran, 9, Daisy Howell, 10, Gemma Corcoran, 12, Lucy Howell, 8 and Milla Corcoran, 11. Picture by Mark Jesser

A petition signed by almost 300 Myrtleford residents requesting the Victorian government fund a new pool for the town has been raised in parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.