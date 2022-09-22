A body-hugging cream hand-crocheted dress with detached hood stole the limelight on the catwalk at the Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards on Thursday.
The outfit, made from superfine Merino wool, was designed and entered long-time entrant Judy Bond and modelled by Trinity Anglican College Wagga Year 9 student Mabel Meckiff.
Mrs Bond had four garments in the finals for the best knitted or crocheted category and was on hand to receive a $500 cash prize.
The 77-year-old has battled ill health and molecular degeneration over the past few years but uses a large magnifying glass to complete her spectacular designs.
Mrs Bond said her superfine Merino wool dress was designed as a bridal outfit with the hood or could be worn as an evening gown.
"I thread the pearls on to the yarn before I start and work them into the fabric until I have created my own fabric," she said.
"I had five gowns in the competition and had to finish some and alter others quickly but got there in the end."
The 17th Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards were a highlight of the Country Lifestyle program at the Henty Machinery Field Days.
Open to amateurs and professionals, the awards recognise the innovative use of natural fibres - from paddock to catwalk - in creative but wearable clothing.
This year's judges were Beryl Brain, Grong Grong, Leanne O'Toole, Wodonga, and Leanne Bensley, Albury.
The judging emphasis was on visual appeal and innovative use of natural fibres.
Awards organiser Lyn Jacobsen said the natural fibres could include wool, alpaca, angora, mohair, cashmere, cotton, silk and linen.
Mrs Jacobsen said the awards had attracted entries from across the nation, as well as from repeat New Zealand designer Laurel Judd.
"This year COVID hit everybody with so many designers unable to get themselves organised for the awards," she said.
"Two weeks out I put out an SOS plea for them to get busy and our entries doubled in number."
"It's been a year of trials and tribulations and we do thank the sponsors, judges and all those helpers out the back."
The best garment designed by a student was won by Angela Saunders, from Eldorado, Victoria, with khaki pants and shift in russet tones and black.
Judd won the accessories category with a magnificent rust-coloured cape with a feather detail modelled by year 10 student Caitlin Cumberlege.
She also picked up the Best Garment in Natural Fibre, winning a $1000 cash prize and Bernina 325 sewing machine for a cerise and grey pant suit, skirt and poncho.
Harriet Barton, 15, modelled a striking red beret to win the millinery section for Karen Hyde at Wagga, notching up back-to-back wins on 2019.
This year's inaugural Business Development Award: Australian Made Fibre went to Jo Woods at Anabranch Creative, Albury, for a dress created from linen tea towels by seamstress Teresa O'Reilly, Albury.
Each tea towel was printed with sketches of Riverina towns.
