It may look like a rusty plough on a pole but a rare collectible installed at the Henty Field Days has a unique link with notorious bushranger Ned Kelly.
Ned and his gang were known to use plough discs from single furrow horse-drawn ploughs to make their armour and the plough discs carried the manufacturer's mark of Lennon.
On Wednesday, a Lennon single furrow horse-drawn plough was unveiled atop a pole to mark 40 years of the Henty and District Antique Farm Machinery Club.
Surviving members of the original committee Max Hogg, Kerry Piestch, Rob Jones and Trevor Terlich were on hand for the unveiling.
Irish engineer Hugh Lennon emigrated to Victoria in 1859 with a "broken down constitution and a good character" and saw the need for good agricultural machinery in the young colony.
He manufactured the plough used for dry farming on the northern places made from wrought iron to minimise repairs.
Great-granddaughter Fay Powell, of Albury, and great-great grandson Geoff Powell, of Hobart, were also at Henty to see the plough made by their ancestor.
Mr Powell was thrilled to see the work put into restoring the plough, saying the model was now quite rare.
"The Lennon plough had been manufactured in our family since 1866 and to see one in this condition is wonderful," he said.
"During the 1880s, Lennons were the biggest plough makers in Victoria with Ned Kelly making his armour from mouldboards taken off Lennon ploughs."
The armour, on display in the State Library Victoria, is marked with the Lennon stamp.
"It is wonderful to be preserving this sort of history at Henty."
Mr Powell also pointed out that before these ploughs were around farmers were using imported ploughs that weren't really designed for Australian conditions.
"Hugh Lennon and a few others changed all that so this was an important moment in Australian farming," he explained.
"Hugh made the plough out of wrought iron for Australian conditions compared to the softer cast iron."
The single furrow plough was donated to the Club by the estate of the late Colin Schroeter, a vintage machinery enthusiast from Table Top.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.