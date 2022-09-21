The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ned Kelly's link to rare Lennon plough unveiled at 2022 Henty Field Days

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
September 21 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Powell, his mother Fay and father John Powell, with the rare Lennon plough unveiled at Henty Machinery Field Days ... the trio are all descendants of the Irish engineer and plough-maker Hugh Lennon. Picture: KIM WOODS

It may look like a rusty plough on a pole but a rare collectible installed at the Henty Field Days has a unique link with notorious bushranger Ned Kelly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.