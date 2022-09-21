Albury Gold Cup winning jockey Tyler Schiller will partner Front Page in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m).
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea is keen to stick with a winning formula after Schiller piloted his stable star to a breathtaking four-length victory in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) in May.
Schiller scored one of the biggest wins of his blossoming career after he partnered the Mark Newnham-trained Spirit Ridge to victory in the Albury feature in March.
Front Page was an impressive winner of a jump out at Wangaratta on Wednesday with Jason Lyon aboard as part of his preparations for the world's richest race for country trained horses.
The slick sprinter is the second favourite for the lucrative feature at $7 behind the Brett Cavanough-trained It's Me.
Duryea is keen to target the Kosciuszko first-up with Front Page likely to have more trial before the lucrative feature on October 15 at Randwick.
