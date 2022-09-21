A twin-charged, two-stroke Detroit diesel 425 horsepower G-wagon - otherwise known as Matilda - had heads turning in Henty Wednesday
As part of the Team Army attraction, the highly modified machine had the crowd stopping in its tracks for a view.
Vehicle mechanic trainee Taylor Piacun, of Latchford Barracks, said the day was about showcasing to the community what the defence force was about.
"The event is huge, but it's really good, so many people were excited to see the burnout car, while others were a little shy," she said.
"Some of the kids though couldn't wait to jump in and look and see what it's all about."
Ms Piacun said she hoped people walked away with an interest in potentially becoming a mechanic in the army.
The overall experience of Henty, she said, was "pretty good".
Major Graham Anderson said it was great to have an event such as the field days "in our backyard".
"To get out and about in our region is enjoyable," Major Anderson said.
RAAF motor mechanic trainee Benjamin Wells of Latchford Barracks was excited the vehicle was on show, as he said it was a "great conversation starter".
"We are here to entice the younger generations to take up a career in the Army," he said.
