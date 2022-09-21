The Border Mail
Team Army chuffed with onlookers as car opens up throttle at Henty Field Day

By Sophie Else
September 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Team Army attracts audience with awesome car.
Benjamin Wells and Taylor Piacun standing next to the G-wagon, Matilda. Ms Piacun says Henty was a great day for all.

A twin-charged, two-stroke Detroit diesel 425 horsepower G-wagon - otherwise known as Matilda - had heads turning in Henty Wednesday

Sophie Else

