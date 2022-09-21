Matilda enthralls all the punters

A twin-charged, two-stroke Detroit Diesel 425 horsepower G-Wagon - otherwise known as Matilda - had heads turning in Henty yesterday.
As part of the Team Army attraction, the highly modified machine had the crowd stopping in its tracks for a view.
Vehicle mechanic trainee Taylor Piacun, of Latchford Barracks, said the day was about showcasing to the community what the Defence force was about.
"The event is huge, but it's really good, so many people were excited to see the burnout car, while others were a little shy," she said.
"Some of the kids though couldn't wait to jump in and look and see what it's all about."
Ms Piacun said she hoped people walked away with an interest in potentially becoming an Army mechanic.
Major Graham Anderson said it was great to have an event such as the field days "in our backyard". RAAF motor mechanic trainee Benjamin Wells said Matilda was a "great conversation starter".
