Georgia Clark, Grace Patterson and Lauren Coelli have picked up the netball Hot Shot awards in their respective grades, while the Sullivans Hair and Beauty awards went to Taylor Donelan, Kylie Murphy, Amy Barnes and Elizabeth
Grace Hay and Zoe Prentice have been named the most valuable players in the open and under-17 categories respectively from this season's interleague netball.
In football, Wodonga's Josh Mathey took the under-18 honours while the Ovens and Murray's senior MVP was Isaac Muller of Wodonga Raiders.
More to follow.
