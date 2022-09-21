Yarrawonga's Xavier Leslie claimed the league's reserve grade award last light.
He polled 26 votes to win by two from last year's winner, Wangaratta Rovers' Mitch Booth, with Wodonga's Kade Brown (13), Wangaratta's Zac Leitch (11) and Yarrawonga's Connor Griffiths (11) rounding out the top five.
Leslie won the Morris Medal in 2013.
The midfielder unselfishly dropped back from seniors after last season to help the development of the club's talented batch of youngsters.
That's no surprise to any person involved in the O and M as Leslie has always been regarded as a selfless player.
The Pigeons' games record holder at senior level (305) and the only one to reach the magical 300-mark, Leslie is one of the most decorated players since debuting at senior level in 2002.
He's a three-time premiership player (2006, 2012, 2013) and is also a two-time club best and fairest.
And Albury's Charlie Lappin won the under 18s top award, the Leo Dean Medal.
Lappin posted 20 votes to win from Wodonga Raiders' Nelson Bowey (16) and Albury's Charlie McGrath (13).
Corowa-Rutherglen's Ryan Beverdige, Wangaratta's Braeden Marjanovic, Wangaratta Rovers' Brodie Paul and Wangaratta's Waitai Tua all finished on 12 votes in equal fourth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.