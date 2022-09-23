DARLINGS, that magical musical bus known as Priscilla is rolling into Albury-Wodonga.
Revolution Theatre Productions opened its adaptation of this iconic Australian show at Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday with the season running until Saturday, October 1.
Based on the 1994 smash-hit movie of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship.
Expect a dazzling array of outrageous costumes and a hit parade of dancefloor favourites in Albury.
Priscilla follows the journey of two drag queens, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, as they travel across Australia in their bus, named Priscilla.
Tick has been asked to perform at a hotel in Alice Springs by his estranged wife, Marion.
Taking Adam and Bernadette along with him, the trio drive from Sydney to the remote resort town in the middle of the desert.
Revolution Theatre Productions is the fundraising arm of Albury Wodonga Community Chest Incorporated.
Fifty per cent of the net funds raised through productions generates money for the charitable gift giving work undertaken by Albury Wodonga Community Chest Incorporated and the other 50 per cent goes to Revolution Theatre Productions to support future productions.
The show runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm.
