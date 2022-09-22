The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Former GWS coach and Lavington mentor Adam Schneider examines decider

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:51am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore, Ben Reid and Michael Newton form the highest profile forward trio to play in the one O and M team for years. They've kicked 166 goals between them with Moore leading the way on 64.

Lavington landed one of the recruits of the off-season in incumbent GWS assistant coach Adam Schneider, so The Border Mail asked him to run his eye over the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.