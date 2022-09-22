AS: Positional changes can be a good tactic, as long as you have people to cover the roles. Moving Leigh Masters forward could cause a few headaches and he can definitely score, but then you are taking away their best defender, so you may need to take a risk somewhere else. I would not be trying to get in a shootout with them. I would think Yarra will have to bring its high pressure game and also defend with ball in hand, at times, to make the Magpies use energy defending.