Lavington landed one of the recruits of the off-season in incumbent GWS assistant coach Adam Schneider, so The Border Mail asked him to run his eye over the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final.
BORDER MAIL: Wangaratta has lost one game, what does it do so well and why is it so hard to stop?
ADAM SCHNEIDER: The depth they have across the whole field is one of the strengths, including three big power forwards. You may be able to minimise one or two, but then the third might get you. If they are having a bad day, then you have to deal with Abraham Ankers and Joe Richards when they are resting down there.
BM: In 2019, Lavington had been beaten by an average margin of five goals by Wangaratta in their three games, but they made a number of positional changes, and scored an upset win. Would you suggest Yarrawonga throw some curve balls?
AS: Positional changes can be a good tactic, as long as you have people to cover the roles. Moving Leigh Masters forward could cause a few headaches and he can definitely score, but then you are taking away their best defender, so you may need to take a risk somewhere else. I would not be trying to get in a shootout with them. I would think Yarra will have to bring its high pressure game and also defend with ball in hand, at times, to make the Magpies use energy defending.
BM: Yarrawonga was in control of the second semi, but the match changed when Wangaratta's Callum Moore was thrown into the ruck, if you're coach Ben Reid, do you start with Moore in the ruck?
Moving Leigh Masters forward could cause a few headaches ... but then you are taking away their best defender.- Adam Schneider
AS: No, I would not start with that, I would use him as a pinch hitter, Back your ruckman (Chris Knowles) in, knowing you have that up your sleeve. Taking Moore out of the forward line would be a win for Yarra
BM: Wangaratta coach Ben Reid came through the AFL, what has AFL written all over the Pies?
AS: Their attention to detail. Yes, they're talented, but they're extremely well organised.
BM: Who wins and why?
AS: Yarra has a couple of injuries (Harry Wheeler, Michael Gibbons), which will be hard to replace, but all the pressure is on the Magpies. Wangaratta by 25 points.
