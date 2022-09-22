Yarrawonga captain Annalise Grinter knows the drill when it comes to navigating the emotions of grand final week.
It's easy to understand why after playing in 12 of the last 14 Ovens and Murray League netball deciders.
Grinter, along with co-coaches Laura Irvine and Bridget Cassar, have been there for them all, while fellow Pigeons Hannah Symes and Kylie Leslie aren't far behind them.
"It never changes, you still get nervous and dream and think about it all week and have to find ways to distract yourself," Grinter said.
"It never gets easier, and the excitement, it's a feeling like no other."
However, the Pigeons haven't been among the last two teams standing since 2017.
In the two seasons that followed, their upcoming opponents Wangaratta swooped to claim back-to-back flags in a historic era for the club.
The Magpies' reign as the last crowned premiers in the competition continues, with their determination seeing them somewhat defy the odds to reach this weekend's grand final from fourth spot.
"Everyone's really proud of the effort that we've put in over the last three weeks, having had three clutch games," co-coach Hannah Grady said.
"The lead up to a grand final is always weird, it's so different to normal games.
"You just go in with the same positive attitude that you do in any other final and hope for the best."
One thing both clubs have in common is a strong sense of mateship.
"It's so nice because we're all friends and we all look forward to training together and catching up," Grinter said.
"When we go out on the court, we just work together, and it's just so different to anything you've ever seen."
ALSO IN SPORT:
It's that camaraderie that has also seen the Magpies rally in times of adversity.
After losing star goal shooter Amanda Umanski to injury before the season even started, their now nervously waiting to see if talented newcomer Georgia Clark will be left on the sidelines after going down in the preliminary final.
"She (Clark) has been really strong on the recovery and making sure she's looking after herself," Grady said.
"Amanda has been amazing on the sidelines each week
"She has so much passion and drive for netball."
While it could potentially be Clark's first grand final appearance, it's also Maddy Allan, Laura Ryan and Olivia Lovell's first time in a decider as Pigeons.
Despite having plenty of finals experience, it's also a new era for Sarah Senini as she plays her first grand final in navy blue and white.
